Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Merck KGaA (NASDAQ:MKGAF) Critical Survey

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Protagonist Therapeutics and Merck KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics N/A -103.21% -56.14% Merck KGaA 9.49% 12.44% 5.28%

This table compares Protagonist Therapeutics and Merck KGaA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics $230,000.00 1,937.15 -$77.19 million ($2.98) -5.45 Merck KGaA $18.09 billion 0.86 $1.48 billion N/A N/A

Merck KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Protagonist Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Protagonist Therapeutics has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merck KGaA has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and Merck KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Merck KGaA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $30.60, indicating a potential upside of 88.42%. Given Protagonist Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Protagonist Therapeutics is more favorable than Merck KGaA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics beats Merck KGaA on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD. It is also involved in researching oral and injectable peptide-based product candidates for a range of conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments. The company also provides life science products and services for use in the discovery, development, and manufacture of drug therapies, as well as in laboratories; and specialty chemicals for use in displays, computer chips, surfaces, Integrated circuits, microelectronic systems, anti-reflection coatings, and cosmetics. It has alliances with Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Intrexon Corporation, Avillion LLP., F-star Delta Ltd, SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group, Alibaba Health, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Solvias, and Leap Therapeutics, Inc., as well as a collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. The company was founded in 1668 and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien is a subsidiary of E. Merck Kommanditgesellschaft.

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.