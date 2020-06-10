Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PFPT. ValuEngine lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Proofpoint from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $116.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.12 and its 200 day moving average is $116.27. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $251,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,927.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $1,132,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,493,677.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,955 shares of company stock worth $6,505,480 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 0.3% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 5.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

