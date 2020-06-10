Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,060,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,859 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $108,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Proofpoint by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 385,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 39,875 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 603,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP grew its position in Proofpoint by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 165,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFPT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.27. Proofpoint Inc has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $2,007,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,128.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,505,480. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

