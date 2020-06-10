ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Shares Up 1.8%

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.43, 9,272 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 599,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRA. JMP Securities cut their target price on ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $869.05 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -153.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

