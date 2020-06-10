Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 543,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,387 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.18% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MREO opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

