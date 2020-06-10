Primecap Management Co. CA Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 17.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.8% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 150.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $2,212,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.55.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $207.73 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $224.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,208.41 and a beta of -1.58.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $7,950,007.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,285,007.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 15,623 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $1,689,158.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 170,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,392,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 980,293 shares of company stock worth $167,217,788. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

