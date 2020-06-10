Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 73,000 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.14% of Pluralsight worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 1,542.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $41,317.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,972.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $108,361.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PS opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74. Pluralsight Inc has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.66.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $92.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pluralsight from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pluralsight from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Pluralsight from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

