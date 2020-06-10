Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 46,600 Shares of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.20% of Axovant Gene Therapies worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGT opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

