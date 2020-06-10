Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 3,700 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $63,565,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.11.

NYSE LOW opened at $130.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $133.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.73 and a 200-day moving average of $111.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

