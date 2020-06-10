Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 2,676,800 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,676,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.57% of ImmunoGen worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMGN. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 27,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $1,884,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 27.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 33,726 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 246.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 56,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 246,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 117,295 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. On average, analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.