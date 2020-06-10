Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 1,400 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.25% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $2,207,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $3,283,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,198,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,898,000 after acquiring an additional 330,953 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of MTSI opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.38. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The company had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 11,319 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $357,114.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,500.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $228,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,201 shares of company stock worth $1,338,191. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.