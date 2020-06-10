Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 90.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,164,256 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

NYSE:SLB opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74, a PEG ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

