Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,466 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 148,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth $9,781,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73.

In related news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,869.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

