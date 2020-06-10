Primecap Management Co. CA Makes New Investment in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Iqvia by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.75.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $147.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 133.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

