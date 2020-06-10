Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.25% of Camping World worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 428,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 292,899 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 234,505 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $2,770,000. Institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 100,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,500.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Brent L. Moody bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 273,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,035.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 137,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,851 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

CWH stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 4.04.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -49.23%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

