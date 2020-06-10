Primecap Management Co. CA Has $586,000 Stock Position in Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 580,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 10,628.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 43,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 42,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

ABUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.85. Arbutus Biopharma Corp has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,091.92% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Corp will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

