Primecap Management Co. CA Has $2.92 Million Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 565.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Kroger by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.27.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.