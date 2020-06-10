Primecap Management Co. CA Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.55% of Marrone Bio Innovations worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 529,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,939 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 136.82% and a negative net margin of 132.76%. The business had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MBII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Aegis decreased their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

