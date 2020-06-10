Primecap Management Co. CA Has $1.13 Million Position in Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,956,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Tuesday Morning were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TUES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tuesday Morning by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 63,044 shares during the period. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 274,004 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,337,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 63,165 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tuesday Morning stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.74. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TUES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Tuesday Morning Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

