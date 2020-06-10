Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 931,660 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.11% of Gildan Activewear worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.42.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

