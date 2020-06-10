Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,950 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Arista Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Arista Networks by 6.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13.2% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $184,030.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,568 shares of company stock worth $11,966,120 over the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $232.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $289.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.56.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.