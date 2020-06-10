Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires Shares of 3,450 Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 644.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 577.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Okta by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $176.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $205.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.27 and its 200-day moving average is $137.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.53.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $4,222,639.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total value of $6,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,662,362.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,312 shares of company stock valued at $41,618,677. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

