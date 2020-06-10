Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires Shares of 150,500 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.12% of Adaptive Biotechnologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,283 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 188.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 946,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after buying an additional 618,353 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,071,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,072,000 after acquiring an additional 535,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 174.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 454,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 601.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,889,000 after acquiring an additional 369,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 87.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADPT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

In related news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 80,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $127,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,889,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,246,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 517,558 shares of company stock worth $18,238,621 over the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

