Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 800 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Ingevity by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ingevity by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.12. Ingevity Corp has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $108.20.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ingevity from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ingevity from $111.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

