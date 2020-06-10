Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.08. The stock had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,015. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.55 and its 200-day moving average is $97.50. Power Integrations Inc has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $122.45. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.19%.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $303,655.23. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,280,157.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $78,682.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,126.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,667 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,342 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

