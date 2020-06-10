Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Plus500 (LON:PLUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,033 ($13.15) to GBX 1,120 ($14.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Plus500 alerts:

PLUS stock opened at GBX 1,107 ($14.09) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,269.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 995.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Plus500 has a 52 week low of GBX 507.40 ($6.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,387.50 ($17.66).

In other Plus500 news, insider Michael (Mark) Charles Fairbairn sold 22,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,116 ($14.20), for a total transaction of £253,744.92 ($322,953.95).

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.