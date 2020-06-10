Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s previous close.

GILD has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $77.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,781 shares of company stock worth $3,520,211 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

