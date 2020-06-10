Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PPC. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

PPC opened at $19.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 120.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

