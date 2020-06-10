Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,642,984 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of CenterPoint Energy worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

In other news, Director David J. Lesar purchased 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

