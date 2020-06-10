Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 37,280 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,280 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.03% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,628,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

KXI opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

