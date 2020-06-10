Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 275 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in J M Smucker by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,937,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,030,000 after purchasing an additional 237,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in J M Smucker by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,317,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,567 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in J M Smucker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,156,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after purchasing an additional 75,896 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in J M Smucker by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 327,445 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J M Smucker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,593,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SJM. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,383,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $252,840 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $108.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.79. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

