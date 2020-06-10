Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,944 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,022 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $235,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,634,844. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

