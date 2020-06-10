Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 228.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 175.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Amcor stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 75.41%.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia bought 50,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson bought 72,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

