Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,700 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ CDW opened at $124.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.93 and a 200-day moving average of $120.62.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra dropped their price objective on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.