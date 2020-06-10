Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 483,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,197,000 after acquiring an additional 83,742 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNW opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.55.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

