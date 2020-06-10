Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 487,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 135.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 19.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

