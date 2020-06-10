Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.34 Million Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,422,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,588,000 after acquiring an additional 183,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,425,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $50,385,898.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,817 shares of company stock worth $50,405,516. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $80.68 on Wednesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.03. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by $0.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.51% and a negative net margin of 127.53%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICPT. Raymond James cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.06.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

