Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $956,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 36.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 635,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 171,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $147.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.18.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $178.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.62. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

