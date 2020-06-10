Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $3,151,451.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,682.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shira Goodman acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.73 per share, with a total value of $100,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,750.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.73. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

