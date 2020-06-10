Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 351,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 55,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.05. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.87.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

