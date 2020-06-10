Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.79 Million Position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 694,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,944 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 153,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at about $25,616,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Vale by 881.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 160,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 144,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Vale in the first quarter worth about $191,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALE stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.57 and a beta of 1.07. Vale SA has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Vale had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale SA will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.78.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

