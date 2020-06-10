Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $134.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.58. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $149.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,114,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,735 shares of company stock worth $32,223,604 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

