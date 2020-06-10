Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Zai Lab worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. State Street Corp raised its position in Zai Lab by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at about $912,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 608.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 255,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.76. Zai Lab Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Ltd will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

