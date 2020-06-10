Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.05% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,453,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,666,000 after purchasing an additional 244,772 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,097,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,835,000 after purchasing an additional 307,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,380,000 after purchasing an additional 301,896 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,265,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 311,797 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,251 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 10,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $111,824.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VNDA shares. ValuEngine lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

