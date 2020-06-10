Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $178.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.80. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $195.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.71.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

