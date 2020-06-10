Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 244,564 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in RingCentral by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 28.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,666,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $258.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of -205.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $292.48.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RNG. Guggenheim boosted their target price on RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RingCentral from $225.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.68.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total value of $85,598.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 48,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $12,910,526.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,278 shares in the company, valued at $70,214,845.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,012 shares of company stock worth $34,731,845. Corporate insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

