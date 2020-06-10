Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 5,300 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,116,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,944,000 after purchasing an additional 975,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,749,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,165,000 after buying an additional 78,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,146,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,198,000 after buying an additional 176,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,950,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,506,000 after buying an additional 51,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,823,406 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MXIM opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.65.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MXIM. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.19.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.