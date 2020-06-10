Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 52,217 Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 252,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,217 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Peloton by 245.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Peloton by 683.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Peloton by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Peloton by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peloton by 12,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. Peloton has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $49.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Peloton from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Peloton from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Peloton from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Peloton from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Peloton from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

In other news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $1,583,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,643,674 shares of company stock valued at $247,043,237.

Peloton Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

