Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 431.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total value of $68,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,039.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,493 shares of company stock valued at $480,201 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.40.

NYSE:TFX opened at $367.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.67. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

