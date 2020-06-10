Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 9,100 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of WP Carey worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.95. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,368.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 1,500 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 19,785 shares of company stock worth $1,003,248. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

